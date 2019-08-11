C's Drop Series to AquaSox; Fall 11-1 on Saturday

Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C. - The Canadians allowed a season-high 18 hits on Saturday night as Carter Bins went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored to pace the Everett Aquasox to a 11-1 victory over Vancouver in front of a sold out crowd of 6,413.

Grant Townsend got the start for Vancouver and allowed six earned runs on six hits over his 2 1/3 innings of work. Alex Nolan didn't fare much better allowing a season-high nine hits that helped produce four earned runs while striking out five. Josh Almonte pitched a clean seventh inning while Luke Gillingham gave up a lone run over the game's final two frames.

Offensively Trevor Schewecke hit his first professional home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off reliever Matt Martin who allowed the Canadians only run. Starter George Kirby, the Mariners first round pick in the 2019 draft was stellar going three innings allowing just two hits while striking out six.

Philip Clarke (2-for-3) and Brett Wright (2-for-4) also had multi-hit games for the Canadians. Matt Martin (4-2) grabbed the win, Grant Townsend (2-3) absorbed the loss. Seven Aquasox had at least two hits.

Everett has Vancouver's number this season improving to 11-4 vs. the Canadians in 2019.

The C's now travel to Eugene for the first of six on the road that starts Sunday at 5:05pm.

Vancouver returns to Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday, August 17 at 7:05pm as they welcome the Boise Hawks with tickets available at www.canadiansbaseball.com

