Frogs Flounder in First Game Back Home, 10-1

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox opened their only home series against the Hillsboro Hops with a rehab appearance from a former Frog, right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla. The Hops' bats were hot, registering 12 hits and defeating the AquaSox 10-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hops took the lead in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs on three extra-base hits and a sacrifice fly. Two RBI doubles in the sixth inning drove in another four runs for Hillsboro, extending their lead to 8-0. Corbin Carroll and Joe Gillette drove in two more runs in the eighth inning with an RBI triple and single, respectively.

Cade Marlowe hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field in the bottom of the eighth inning, driving in Utah Jones and putting the 'Sox on the board. After a three-up, three-down bottom of the ninth, the AquaSox fell 10-1 to the Hops.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the Frogs registered three hits including a double apiece from Luis Joseph and Patrick Frick. On the mound, starter Juan Then pitched four complete innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out two batters. Altavilla finished one inning with two strikeouts while Deivy Florido pitched three innings, striking out five. Kipp Rollings closed the game, allowing two hits.

LOOKING AHEAD

