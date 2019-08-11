Volcanoes Sweep Hops in Thriller 12-9

In the bottom of the third inning, after Hillsboro made it a 3-2 game, Roby hits a single into left field that scores Fitzgerald and increases the lead to 4-2.

The next batter, Logan Wyatt, hits into an error by the shortstop that scores Bishop and makes it 5-2.

Three batters later, Brandon Martorano hits a grand slam into right field that also scores Roby, Wyatt and Armani Smith to make the score 9-2 Volcanoes.

Two batters later, Carter Aldrete hits a two-run home run over the wall in right field to increase the lead to 11-2 Salem-Keizer.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, after the Hops made it an 11-9 game,

Smith hits a double into right field that scores Alex Canario and increases the lead to 12-9. The Volcanoes will start their six-game road trip with three games against the Tri-City Dust Devils, where Kervin Castro will make his first start since his all-star appearance

