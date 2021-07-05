Eugene Drops Finale to Split Series in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR - Sunday night saw the Eugene Emeralds (33-20) suffer their third straight defeat to the Hillsboro Hops (22-30), leaving the Ems to settle for a split of the six-game series against their in-state rivals after a 6-1 loss at Ron Tonkin Field on Independence Day.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Kenny Hernandez (3-2, 3.29 ERA): 7.0 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 9 K

Losing Pitcher: Taylor Rashi (3-1, 4.01 ERA): 2.0 IP | 2 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 1 BB | 1 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Hillsboro: Dom Canzone (4), Spencer Brickhouse (3), Tristin English (2)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Eugene sent out an 'opener' for the second time this series, this time turning to right-hander Taylor Rashi to work the first few frames of the game before planning to turn to right-hander Nick Avila.

Rashi departed the game after two innings of solid work with only one noteworthy blemish, but that blemish was indeed a rather noteworthy one, a solo homer surrendered to the second Hops batter of the game, Dom Canzone, that gave Hillsboro a 1-0 advantage.

It stayed 1-0 until the fifth when the Hops added two more runs, thanks in-part to some help from the Emeralds. With two outs and Cam Coursey on first base, a throwing error by Avila on a pickoff play to first allowed Coursey to advance ninety feet and into scoring position. Dom Canzone made the Emeralds pay two pitches later with a single to right that scored Coursey and made it 2-0, Hops, and Coursey advanced to second base on the play after Emeralds right fielder Franklin Labour fired home aiming to throw out Coursey.

That proved costly one batter later when Tristin English singled softly to right, but although Canzone was initially held at third by Hops manager and third base coach Vince Harrison, Labour's throw home sailed well over the plate and all the way to the backstop, thereby allowing Canzone to score and stretch Hillsboro's lead to 3-0.

Hillsboro added two more runs one inning later, but they needed only one swing of the bat to do so. With one Hops runner on-base and one out, Spencer Brickhouse went the opposite way for his third homer of the season and the second Hops homer of the game, making it 5-0.

It became 6-0 in the seventh thanks to the longball once more when Tristin English teed off for just his second homer of the season, a solo shot to left field.

Eugene avoided being shutout for what would have been just the second time this season thanks to a ninth inning RBI double by Tyler Fitzgerald that scored Armani Smith, but that was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable finale as the Emeralds posted nearly as many errors (4) as hits (5) on their way to suffering a 6-1 loss to drop their third straight game to end the six-game series against the Hops after having won the first three.

With the loss and Everett's win on Sunday over Vancouver, the Emeralds are now 1.5 games behind the Everett AquaSox in the High-A West standings. Everett and Eugene meet this week at PK Park in a six-game series, this season's first meeting between the two teams in the Emerald Valley.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Ismael Munguia - CF: Munguia was the only Emerald go reach base multiple times on Sunday night, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, his eighth in eleven attempts this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds enjoy an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game series against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners) starting on Tuesday at PK Park. Fans can use the promo code 'WEMADEIT' when purchasing tickets at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com to receive 50% off box seat tickets for any of the six-games against Everett during July 6-11.

