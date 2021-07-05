'Sox Snag Series, 7-4

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (34-18) maintained a lead the entire game, defeating the Vancouver Canadians (27-27), 7-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs when Cade Marlowe doubled. The score remained 3-0 until the top of the fourth; John Aiello hit a two-run home run, putting the score at 3-2.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Austin Shenton was hit by a pitch, forcing in their fourth run of the game. The next at-bat, Jack Larsen grounded into a force-out, allowing Kaden Polcovich to score.

The Canadians closed in on Everett's lead in the top of the sixth: Tanner Morris hit a solo home run, followed by an RBI double from Aiello. A sacrifice fly and RBI double in the bottom of the eighth tacked on two insurance runs for Everett, securing their 7-4 lead.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered seven hits, including two doubles and one triple. Connor Hoover went 2-for-4, hitting one triple and scoring once. On the mound, RHP Taylor Dollard pitched six complete innings, allowing four earned runs while striking out five. Evan Johnson, David Ellingson and Dayeison Arias each pitched an inning, allowing no runs or hits while collectively striking out five batters.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox hit the road on Tuesday, June 6 for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds. Tune in with Steve Willits here. They return to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 13 to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils. The promotional schedule includes Throwback Thursday, Funko Friday and Copa Weekend! Click here to purchase tickets.

