Early Offense Stalls for Indians in 10-3 Loss

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Tri-City Dust Devils collected 13 hits and outscored the Spokane Indians 10-1 after the first inning to beat Spokane 10-3 and earn a series split on 4th of July Celebration Night presented by STCU.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Niko Decolati capped off his series with another two-hit, two RBI night. He had at least one RBI in five of six games this week and is second on the team with 29 this season.

The three-headed monster of Brendon Davis, Carlos Herrera, and Francisco Del Valle thrashed Spokane pitching all week long. They combined for five more hits on Sunday, including a double and a homer.

Jack Blomgren continued to get on base at the top of the Spokane batting order. He finished with three hits and posted an on-base percentage of better than .500 in his four games at the leadoff spot.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane dropped to 21-11 when scoring first this season. They had won their previous three games (all against Tri-City) when scoring first in the game.

Davis, Herrera, and Del Valle combined to go 31-for-72 (.431) with seven doubles, two triples, seven homers, and 15 RBI in this series. Five of Del Valle's seven homers this year have come against Spokane.

This is just the second time this year the Dust Devils put up double digit runs and first since their 11-6 win over Vancouver in the second game of the season.

KEY MOMENT

After Tri-City broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the sixth, Spokane looked to respond in the bottom half. They led off with a double and a walk and brought the go-ahead run to the plate. But Javier Guevara struck out and Hunter Stovall grounded into a double play to end the threat. Tri-City would go on to score three in the seventh and three more in the eighth to put the game away.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Hillsboro got seven scoreless innings from Kenny Hernandez to defeat Eugene, 7-1.

Everett used three first inning runs to propel them to a 7-4 victory over Vancouver and extend their lead in the High-A West standings to 1.5 games.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Next up, Spokane travels to Hillsboro for six games against the Vancouver Canadians. The Indians return home to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, July 13th for a six-game set against the Eugene Emeralds. July 13th will be Bark in the Park Night presented by Alaskan Brewing.

About the Spokane Indians

The Spokane Indians are the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies located in Spokane, Washington.

Indians Ticket Office: (509) 343-OTTO (6886)

