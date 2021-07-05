Frustrations Continue in C's Loss

Everett, WA - The Vancouver Canadians continued to be baffled by the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) as they fell 7-4 Sunday night at Funko Field. With the loss, Vancouver drops to .500 for the first time since May 12 when they were 4-4

The AquaSox wasted no time taking the lead when they loaded the bases with one out in the first before Cade Marlowe brought home three runs with a double to centerfield. They scored at least one run in the first inning of all six games in the series.

After a rocky first, starter CJ Van Eyk (L, 2-3) found his groove. The right-hander set down 11 consecutive Frogs after the Marlowe double while the offense climbed back in it with a two-run fourth thanks to a Sebastian Espino double - his second of the game - and John Aiello's first home run of the season that made it 3-2 'Sox.

Everett retook a three-score lead with a pair of runs in the fifth but the C's responded with two of their own in the sixth. Tanner Morris led off the stanza with his second home run of the series and third of the season before a Ryan Gold double set up Aiello's second extra base hit of the night, an RBI two-bagger that ran the score to 5-4.

The AquaSox put the game out of reach in the eighth when they plated two runs on three hits and the Canadians went quietly in the ninth to lose 7-4.

Aiello paced the offense with his first multi-hit game of the season and drove in three of Vancouver's four runs, He has collected a knock in all four games he's played in after he was activated off the Injured List. Espino was the only other C's starter with more than one hit. On the mound, Adrian Hernandez and Roither Hernandez combined on 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

After a day off on Monday, the Canadians return to action against the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein goes for the C's while Spokane as yet to name their starter. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

