Errors Sink Cutters In Fog-Shortened Game

August 11, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport, PA- The Williamsport Crosscutters committed seven errors in a 13-5 loss to State College, in a game that was called after seven innings due to fog.

Zac Shoemaker looked to build off his last outing, in which he nearly no-hit West Virginia, but it wasn't in the cards, as the lefty took his third loss of the season. Shoemaker allowed five runs, one earned, before an injury forced him to exit before the top of the 3rd inning.

Noah Robinson took over on the hill and worked a scoreless 3rd inning, but ran into problems in the 4th, surrendering a Grand Slam to Brennen Dorighi. Like Shoemaker, Robinson was the victim of bad defense, as all four of his runs allowed were unearned.

The Cutters offense worked their way onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the 5th, as Brayland Skinner ripped an RBI single to center to get Williamsport on the board at 9-1.

Matt Garcia, who had one hit in his previous 24 at bats, connected on a three-run home run to left, making it a 9-4 deficit. It was Garcia's first home run and his first three RBI on the season.

Enrico Peele entered in the top of the 5th inning and was able to keep the Spikes off the board. However, in the top of the 6th, Peele lost his command and walked the first two batters of the inning, then left the game due to injury.

Davis Burgin entered and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Burgin would strike out the next two batters before allowing a single to Paytin Hardin. One run scored on the hit and a second run scored on a Cutters error in the outfield.

State College added two more in the 6th with a two-run single from Zac Vooletich to extend the Spikes lead to 13-4.

With fog setting in, the Cutters took advantage. Adam Becker flew a routine ball to right-center which got lost in the fog and dropped for an RBI single, scoring Jalen Greer, and cutting the Spikes lead to 13-5.

After the inning ended, the umpires and mangers met behind home plate and determined the game should end due to the dense fog.

Williamsport continues the homestand Friday, as they welcome in the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 6:35 pm., Friday night.

Cutters Carvings: Brayland Skinner's 14-game hit streak is tied for the longest in the League...Jose Gonzalez had his 21-game on-base streak come to an end, going 0-for-3... Four of the 13 runs were unearned.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 11, 2023

Errors Sink Cutters In Fog-Shortened Game - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.