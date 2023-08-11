Dorighi's Slam Highlights Spikes' Onslaught in 13-5 Win Over Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Brennen Dorighi smashed the 17th grand slam in State College Spikes history to lead the offensive charge and Xander Lovin pitched five solid innings for the win in his first start of the season as the Spikes surged to a 13-5 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters in a game cut short after seven innings due to fog on Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Dorighi launched a 1-0 pitch from Williamsport (12-15 2ndHalf) reliever Noah Robinson391 feet over the right-field fence in the fourth inning to etch his name into the Spikes (14-14 2ndHalf) record book. The Iowa product was the first Spike to put up a grand slam since teammate Marques Paigedid so on July 21, 2021 at Mahoning Valley.

The slam increased the Spikes' lead after State College put up a five-spot in the second inning. With a brief shower passing through Williamsport, Josh Leslie led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch before Logan Mathieu's walk, and tagged up on a popout before scoring on Caleb Marquez's single, with an error on the play moving Marquez to second and Mathieu to third

After a brief 11-minute delay to maintain the field after the shower, Payton Harden took a walk before another Williamsport error on Zac Vooletich's grounder scored both Mathieu and Marquez, with Braeden Blackford delivering a two-run single one batter later.

Lovin (2-0) logged an effective outing for the Spikes in his 12thappearance. The right-hander from Northwest Missouri State allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two batters on 75 total pitches, his most of the year.

The Crosscutters came back briefly in the fifth with those four runs as Brayland Skinner, who extended his hitting streak to 12 games, knocked in a run with a single to right-center before Matt Garcia then hit a three-run homer, his first with Williamsport.

However, the Spikes responded with four runs in the sixth as Leslie again singled to lead off the inning, stole second, stole third and scored along with Carlos Contreras on Harden's single to left. Vooletich then delivered a two-run single as part of his three-hit night to cap the State College scoring.

Williamsport starter Zac Shoemaker (2-3), who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his previous start, saw his outing curtailed to two innings by an apparent injury on Thursday. Shoemaker took the loss despite allowing just one earned run out of the five that he was charged with.

Friday, the Spikes continue their road trip as they head to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium to take on the Frederick Keys in the opener of a three-game series, with first pitch set to fly at 7:00 p.m. Right-hander Jackson Lindley (0-1) will get the ball for State College against an as yet unnamed Frederick starter.

Following the three-game sets at Frederick this weekend and Trenton next week, the Spikes will come back home on Friday, August 18 to start a weekend series against West Virginia.

