Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information

June 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (22-10, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (20-12, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 0.5 GA)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (2-0, 1.40 ERA) VS. RHP SHAWN SEMPLE (1-2, 4.76 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #33 | HOME GAME #16 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SATURDAY, JUNE 12 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Krook (1-0, 1.48 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 13 VS. SOMERSET - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 1.17 ERA)

MONDAY - OFF

TUESDAY, JUNE 15 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD VS. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie overcame another deficit against the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night, this time rallying late to walk off in the 10th inning. Dylan Rosa singled home Kerry Carpenter in the first extra-inning of the season to give Erie the 3-2 win. Paul Richan logged his longest start of the season, going 4.2 innings, allowing only three hits, and striking out five. Billy Lescher was the first arm out of the bullpen for Erie, and allowed a two-run home run to Diego Castillo. After stranding nine runners in the first seven innings, Erie finally got a hold of one. Kerry Carpenter opened the eighth inning with a single to left, and Josh Lester lofted a ball over the yellow line in left field for a game-tying two-run home run. Mark Leiter Jr. hurled a perfect 10th inning for the 'Wolves, setting the table for the win. Josh Lester advanced the free runner, Kerry Carpenter, to third base with a ground out to lead off the inning, and Dylan Rosa singled to the center field wall to win the game.

