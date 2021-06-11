Flying Squirrels Hosting Job Fair Next Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17 at The Diamond to fill positions in food & beverage, ticketing and other areas for their home games at The Diamond throughout the summer.

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230). Interested candidates can enter the stadium through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Available positions include:

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Concession Stand Cashiers

Line Cooks

Cold Prep Cooks

Fry Cooks

Food Runners

Dishwashers

Stock Crew

TICKETING

Ticket Sellers

Anyone interested in working with the Flying Squirrels can fill out the Candidate Information Form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels' 2021 game schedule can be found here.

The Flying Squirrels will open ticket sales for all remaining games of the 2021 season, including the Independence Day celebration on July 4, to the general public on Thursday, June 17.Tickets will be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

