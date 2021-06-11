Flying Squirrels Hosting Job Fair Next Thursday
June 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17 at The Diamond to fill positions in food & beverage, ticketing and other areas for their home games at The Diamond throughout the summer.
The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230). Interested candidates can enter the stadium through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Available positions include:
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Concession Stand Cashiers
Line Cooks
Cold Prep Cooks
Fry Cooks
Food Runners
Dishwashers
Stock Crew
TICKETING
Ticket Sellers
Anyone interested in working with the Flying Squirrels can fill out the Candidate Information Form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels' 2021 game schedule can be found here.
The Flying Squirrels will open ticket sales for all remaining games of the 2021 season, including the Independence Day celebration on July 4, to the general public on Thursday, June 17.Tickets will be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.
