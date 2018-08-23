Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (60-68, 6th PLACE WEST, 12.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (72-56, 1ST PLACE WEST, 0.0 GB)

RHP BEAU BURROWS (10-8, 3.89 ERA) VS. LHP MATT WHITEHOUSE (4-1, 2.02 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23 * 7:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

CANAL PARK * GAME #130 * ROAD GAME #63 * NIGHT GAME #89

Tonight, the SeaWolves look to avoid a series sweep as they take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a two-game series at Canal Park. Last night, the SeaWolves and Ducks went into the eighth inning scoreless. Akron put up a pair of runs in the eighth and took the series opener 2-0. After beginning the season 5-2 against Akron, Erie has gone 2-5 in the past seven meetings between the two clubs...Right Beau Burrows takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 24th start and fourth against the RubberDucks. He is 2-0 with a no-decision in two previous starts against Akron. Burrows earned his 10th win of the season in his last start against Bowie on August 18. In the game, he allowed a run on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts in seven innings of work, equaling his season-high. Erie won the game 3-2. Burrows is looking for consecutive wins for the first time since four straight April 30-May 16...Lefty Matt Whitehouse takes the mound for Akron making his 27th appearance, ninth start and third appearance against Erie. Whitehouse faced the SeaWolves in relief in his last outing on August 21 at UPMC Park. He allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 0.2 innings. In eight starts this season, Whitehouse is 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA.

FRIDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Alex Faedo (1-6, 5.44 ERA) vs. LHP Keegan Akin (14-6, 2.77 ERA)

SATURDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 6:35 P.M.

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Brian Gonzalez (6-6, 6.44 ERA)

SUNDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Alfred Gutierrez (2-3, 6.09 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 2.70 ERA)

MONDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:30 P.M.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-7, 4.47 ERA) vs. TBD

- The season series between Erie and Akron is tied 7-7. The SeaWolves and RubberDucks meet 19 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 61 of 126 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (48-for-86), throwing out potential base stealers 55.8% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season on Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 94 of 129 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 4.00 team ERA while Akron is second in the league with a 3.52 team ERA.

- The SeaWolves are second in the league with a .263 team batting average. Akron is tied for eighth with a .248 team average.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1089 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 30-37 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

-John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 17, while Lester holds the RBI lead at 66.

-The SeaWolves are 31-31 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-37 at home.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.