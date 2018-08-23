Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #129 - Rumble Ponies (60-68) at Yard Goats (59-66) - 7:05 PM
August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
"A pitcher needs two pitches, one they're looking for and one to cross them up." -Warren Spahn
BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES
(60-68), 5th Eastern Division, 11.0 GB
(New York Mets)
HARTFORD YARD GOATS
(59-66), 5th Eastern Division, 11.5 GB
(Colorado Rockies)
Thursday - 7:05 PM
Dunkin Donuts Park - Hartford, CT
RHP Franklyn Kilome (0-1, 2.96) vs. RHP Ryan Castellani (6-8, 5.60)
Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV
LAST GAME RECAP: Despite a complete game by Mickey Jannis, the Rumble Ponies dropped the series opener to the Yard Goats 4-3 at Dunkin Donuts Park on Wednesday. The Ponies took a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning before Hartford received home runs from Scott Burcham and Brandon Bednar.
BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Franklyn Kilome makes his fifth Eastern League start with Binghamton and first against Hartford as member of the Rumble Ponies. Still winless with Binghamton, Kilome sports a 2.96 ERA since being traded from the Phillies to the Mets. Kilome threw seven innings of one-run ball against Hartford on July 3 as a member of the Reading Fightin Phils.
COMPLETE EFFORT: Mickey Jannis tossed Binghamton's second complete game of the season and first in a nine-inning game. Nabil Crismatt tossed a seven-inning complete game in game one of a doubleheader on June 3 against New Hampshire. Jannis' 67th Binghamton start is the most is franchise history.
POWER PONIES: Binghamton has hit a home run in seven straight games. Prior to this stretch, the Ponies hadn't hit long balls in back-to-back games since July 15 & 16.
ARMS DEALING: Rumble Ponies starters have pitched at least five innings in 17 consecutive starts, dating back to August 4 (Kilome - 4.2 IP).
JOEY BAG o' HITS: Joey Terdoslavich went 2-for-3 Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. He's collected eight multi-hit efforts over the last 12 games.
BOTTOM BUST: The six through nine hitters in Binghamton's lineup finished 1-for-14 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the rest of the Binghamton lineup was 8-for-21 - including three multi-hit efforts.
DOOMED AT DUNKIN: The Rumble Ponies have suffered six straight losses at Dunkin Donuts Park. Binghamton's only road win against Harford came back on May 7 in a 2-1 final, their first meeting of the 2018 season.
CLOSING TIME: Binghamton's elimination number for the Eastern League playoffs slipped to four after Wednesday's loss. They are 8.5 games behind Trenton for the second and final playoff spot in the Eastern Division.
WEDNESDAY WOES: Binghamton has a 6-15 mark on Wednesday's, their worst of any day. Tuesday (8-12) is the only other day with double digit losses.
UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies continue their longest road trip of the season with a visit to Manchester on Friday evening. Binghamton opens the three-game set at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Justin Dunn is set to make the start.
