Equipe Quebec Nabs Eighth Straight Win By Overtaking Boulders

New York Boulders' Dan Wirchansky struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings of work on Monday

New York Boulders' Dan Wirchansky struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings of work on Monday

Rockland County, NY - Equipe Quebec overcame a five-run deficit and downed the New York Boulders 10-6 on at Palisades Credit Union Park in the lone Frontier League game on Monday night.

The victory was the eighth in a row for Equipe Quebec.

Quebec completed their comeback from a five-run deficit with a four-run eighth inning. With one out, Jesse Hodges' solo home run, his sixth round-tripper of the year, knotted the game at 5-5. Ruben Castro walked before Boulders' shortstop Phil Caulfield booted a groundball to put runners on second and third and bring on Zach Schneider in relief of Nathan Alexander.

L.P. Pelletier greeted Schneider with a single that scored Castro with the lead run. One out later, Jeffry Parra's two-run single boosted the Equipe Quebec advantage to 8-5.

The Boulders would get one back in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Phil Capra.

However, Quebec answered with two insurance runs in the ninth - one on an RBI single by Castro and the other on a wild pitch by Alex Mack that scored Jonathan Lacroix - that increased their advantage to 10-6.

New York had grabbed a 5-0 lead on the strength of four home runs.

Leading off the bottom of the first inning, Jack Sundberg his his third homer of the season. In the fifth, the Boulders hit three long balls - a solo shot leading off the frame by Milton Smith, Jr., his third of the year, a two-run shot by Zach Kirtley, his 14th of the season, and a solo blast from Marcus Mastrobuoni, number six on the year for him.

Mastrobuoni had four hits on the night for New York, while Kevonte Mitchell had three.

Quebec had parlayed four walks, an error by Caulfield, an RBI double from Connor Panas and a run-scoring single from Gift Ngoepe to score four times in the sixth inning to close to within 5-4.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the final decision, New York's Dan Wirchansky went 5 1/3 and allowed three runs on four hits while walking four and striking out eight, while Quebec's Henry Omana lasted five full innings and surrendered five runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out six.

Frank Moscatiello, the third of five pitchers used by Equipe Quebec, got the win and improved to a perfect 5-0 on the year, while Alexander took the loss and fell to 3-3 on the season.

