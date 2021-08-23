Washington Signs Former Big Leaguer Rob Whalen

WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the first time in franchise history, a former big leaguer has signed with the Wild Things. Today, as the Frontier League's transaction deadline looms, the team announced it has signed right-handed pitcher Rob Whalen, a former 12th Round pick of the New York Mets, who debuted in the bigs at 22 years old for Atlanta and spent parts of 2016-18 in MLB with Atlanta and Seattle.

Whalen has made eight starts at the big-league level and has a 1-3 record with 27 strikeouts in 36 innings of work. He most recently pitched for the Minnesota Twins' organization with Triple-A St. Paul in 2021 after retiring from the game before the 2019 campaign. His comeback run continues with Washington, which is one game back of first place in the Northeast Division headed down the Frontier League's stretch run.

"[I'm] really excited to be back in my home state of Pennsylvania by joining the Wild Things for the remainder of the 2021 season," said Whalen. "[And I'm] looking forward to taking the field with my new teammates and coaches."

Between two teams in the minors in 2014, he enjoyed a great season, going 9-2 in the Mets' organization in 14 games (12 starts). He fanned 63 to just 21 walks in 69.2 innings with a 1.94 ERA. In 21 starts split between AA and AAA in the Braves' system in 2016, he had a 2.40 earned run average in 120 innings of work.

He made his debut August 3, 2016 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Turner Field and struck out five over five innings of work. He picked up the victory after striking out Adam Frazier, Jeff Locke twice, who suffered the loss, David Freese and Jordy Mercer. His last game as it stands in the bigs came on June 15, 2018 when he logged four shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox for Seattle. In 2017 he appeared in two games for the Mariners' big-league club and that strong outing was his only one in the bigs in 2018.

Whalen retired from baseball before the 2019 season but left open a return. He was signed to the New York Mets' system before COVID hit and he was released. He then drove for Amazon while continuing to train for his return and pitched in 11 games (four starts) for the St. Paul Saints this season. St. Paul, formerly of the American Association, is the new Triple-A affiliate of the Twins.

"Rob gives us a veteran presence that we don't really have on our pitching staff," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He will be a great addition and resource for our young pitchers to learn from as we head down the stretch and continue our pursuit of a division title."

For the organization, the signing is historic.

"It is a great opportunity for the organization to host our first Major Leaguer. We have focused on creating a culture here in Washington and our efforts to make it a destination spot for difference makers," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Adding some experience at the roster deadline was a priority for us. We believe this group understands what it's going to take down the stretch."

Whalen will wear No. 26 for the Wild Things and will be active for Tuesday's series opener with the Tri-City ValleyCats, who boast two former big leaguers of their own. The contest starts a nine-game homestand for the Wild Things, who sit one game back of Sussex County for the Northeast Division lead. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. For more information on promotions during the homestand or to purchase tickets, head to washingtonwildthings.com or call 724-250-9555.

