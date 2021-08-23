LHP Ryan Hennen Earns Pitcher of the Week Honor

August 23, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Wild Things' left-handed pitcher Ryan Hennen has been tabbed Frontier League Pitcher of the Week by the league's statistical provider Pointstreak after his career-best performance Friday at Lake Erie. He's the first Wild Things' pitcher to earn the honor this season and the first since Jesus Balaguer won the honor for the week ending August 11, 2019.

Hennen tossed his first career shutout and complete game Friday in a 1-0 Washington win against the Crushers. He was perfect through four innings before a single broke up the strong start, but it finished plentifully. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's Frontier League Draft ended up allowing only two hits and did not walk a batter. He fanned eight in the win, his ninth of the year.

The lefty's nine wins are tied for the second most in the Frontier League this season, one behind the 10 of Southern Illinois' Zac Westcott. His 2.29 ERA is the second best in the league behind Logan Wiley's (Windy City) 2.21. Wiley's is in 13 fewer innings so far. The Frontier League Rookie of the Year and Pitcher of the Year candidate has a top 10 strikeout total at 74 as well. He's one of 10 pitchers in the league with a shutout this season too. Daren Osby had the first this season for Washington.

Bralin Jackson and Joe Campagna have earned Player of the Week honors this year, making Hennen the third Wild Thing to earn a weekly award this season.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in-game scoring applications. It aims to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media."

Hennen and the Wild Things sit one game back of first place in the Frontier League's Northeast Division entering a nine-game homestand which features matchup with all three Atlantic Division teams. It begins Tuesday at 7:05 with the series opener against the Tri-City ValleyCats. For information and tickets visit washingtonwildthings.com or call 724-250-9555.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.