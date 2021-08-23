Boulders' Ramiz Opts for Retirement

Rockland County, NY - New York Boulders' outfielder Ryan Ramiz informed the team prior to this past weekend's series with Sussex County that he has decided to retire.

The lefthanded batting Ramiz, 25, appeared in 61 games for the Boulders this season and was hitting .267 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 RBI when he opted to step away from the game.

A native of Neptune, NJ, Ramiz attended Seton Hall University and was a 23rd round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the Mariners' organization. After the minor league season was cancelled in 2020, Ramiz was released by the Mariners and signed on with the Boulders.

