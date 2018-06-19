Ems Take Series with Some Magic

Normally when a team makes more errors then they have runs, it will be a long day at the ballpark. But the Eugene Emeralds worked some magic on Harry Potter Night and turned four errors and a pair of early runs into a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canadians. 2,382 were on hand to watch the Ems take the series on Monday.

In his first appearance in over a year, Ryan Williams (1-0) worked some magic of his own in the first. After getting Tanner Kirwer to fly out to open the game, a single and a dropped ball by Nelson Velazquez in center made Williams have to work to get the next two outs. Luckily, Sterling Guzman obliged with a sharp grounder to Cam Balego at third to start a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The Ems (3-1) responded to that threat immediately in the bottom half of the inning, with Fernando Kelli launching Eugene's first homerun of the season on the second pitch he saw off Canadians (1-3) starter Josh Winckowski (0-1).

A Velazquez strikeout after a Jonathan Soto single set the table for a Gustavo Polanco double, moving Soto to third. Jonathan Sierra grounded to the second baseman Nick Podkul, who was playing back and only had one play to make as Soto was off on contact and scored.

Those three hits would be the brunt of the Ems offense as they would not get another base knock until the sixth inning, a two out single from Sierra, and another one from Velazquez in the eighth.

Williams would settle after the first inning, giving up just two more hits over his six innings of work. He allowed no runs, no walks, and no strikeouts.

Luis Aquino came in relief in the seventh inning and worked a perfect frame before running into trouble in the eighth. After walking Bryan Lizardo to start the inning, Aquino got Owen Spiwak to strikeout before getting a soft comebacker.

Aquino turned and fired to second to start a double play, but it was low, and shortstop Luis Vazquez couldn't handle it, putting runners on first and second with one out. Brando Polizzi came on as a pinch runner for Lizardo to give manager Dallas McPherson more speep. But, it was a no factor as Aquino struck out Kirwer and got Christopher Bec to popup to end the inning.

Dalton Geekie closed things down in the ninth, allowing a hit and striking out a pair to earn his first save since 2016 when he was in the Braves system.

The Ems close the series on Tuesday with Jose Albertos making his first start for the Ems since the 2017 NWL Championship Series. The Canadians will counter with Elio Silva. First pitch is at 7:05 pm, and the Ems will once again transform into the Monarcas De Eugene.

