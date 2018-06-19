Frogs Hop the Hops, 7-1

Everett, WA - On a hot Monday BECU Family Night at Everett Memorial Stadium, the AquaSox picked up their first win of the season, 7-1. The Frogs' hot bats combined with a strong debut outing from Jheyson Caraballo (1-0) secured the victory.

Jansiel Rivera got things started for the Frogs with an RBI single to right field in the third inning, 1-0.

Caraballo did not disappoint in his AquaSox debut as Hillsboro's only run would come in the fourth inning when Andy Yerzy snuck the ball in between the Speedway Chevrolet and Coast to Coast Turf billboards in left field. Caraballo finished his Northwest League start with 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, and 2 K.

A sac fly from Ryne Ogren would score in Keegan McGovern in the bottom of the fourth adding another run for the Frogs, 2-1. Jake Anchia would hit his first professional home run to left field in the fifth, 4-1.

In the sixth it would be Cash Gladfelter and Ogren getting in on the fun. A single and a double respectively would bring in two more runs making the score, 6-1.

The seventh inning would see yet another run for the Frogs via an error by Hillsboro's, Dan Swain in left field, 7-1. The seventh run would bring AquaSox fans their first free short stack at the Everett IHOP.

The runs came to an end in the eighth and ninth inning, but not before the AquaSox would get their first win of the 2018 season.

W: J. Caraballo (1-0)

L: A. Del Moral (0-1)

SV: T. Jackson (1)

