Frogs Hand Hops First Loss

June 19, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





While the Hops' three-game season-opening win streak is no longer, they did keep one streak alive Monday night.

The Hops got a long ball for the fourth straight game to start the season as Andy Yerzy parked his first Hillsboro homer off Jheyson Caraballo in the fourth inning. That would be Hillsboro's only run and one of only four hits in the game for the Hops in a 7-1 loss to the Everett AquaSox at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Caraballo shut down Hillsboro on two hits over six innings and Jake Anchia hit a two-run homer for the Frogs.

Anchia's home run came off Hops reliever West Tunnell, a former Baylor University middle infielder in his second year pitching in the Diamondbacks organization. That gave Everett a 4-1 lead. The AquaSox scored runs off all four Hops' pitchers in the win.

Tyler Jackson limited the Hops to two hits and no runs over the final three innings to notch the save.

Adrian Del Moral was charged with the loss, allowing five hits and two earned runs over three innings in his first pro start. The 19-year-old native of Xalapa, Mexico was the third teenager in four games to start on the hill for the Hops.

The newest Hops addition, shortstop Alex King, a 35th round draftee out of St. Louis University, went 1-for-3 in his professional debut. First baseman Francis Martinez saw his extra-base hit streak end with an 0-for-3 showing

Keegan McGovern and Matt Sanders had two hits each for the Mariners' affiliate AquaSox, who were unable to produce a win in front of three large weekend crowds. The only bad news for Everett is that only 1,710 fans were on hand to witness their first win of the season.

The teams wrap up the five-game season-opening series Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. before the Hops open their first homestand of 2018 Wednesday night against the Eugene Emeralds at Ron Tonkin Field. Tune in for the live radio broadcast of both games on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.