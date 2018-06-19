Nordlin Shines, But Indians Fall Late to Boise

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians got a stellar start from Seth Nordlin, but faltered in the late innings in a 3-2 defeat to the Boise Hawks in front of 3,686 humans and 87 good dogs at Bark in the Park Night presented by the University of Washington and Alt 96.1

Seth Nordlin shined in his first start of the season. After giving up an RBI single to Danny Edgeworth in the first inning, Nordlin retired the next 13 hitters he faced. He finished the night with five strong innings, striking out three and walking none.

In the fifth, Curtis Terry blasted his second home run of the season to deep left field to tie the game at one. Terry leads the Indians with six RBI on the season and has at least one RBI in all four games this season.

The game remained tied until the late innings. Cole Uvila made his Indians' debut and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief. Royce Bolinger followed up his emergency start on opening night by pitching a scoreless seventh inning. He ran into trouble in the eighth, however. After a hit and a wild pitch, Bolinger gave up back-to-back two out hits to Kennard McDowell and Matt Hearn, giving the Hawks a 3-1 lead.

The Indians did not go down quietly. Miguel Aparicio hit a lead-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to bring the Indians within a run. The solo shot to right-center was part of a three hit night for the Indians' outfielder. Aparicio is off to a scorching start to the season, hitting .500 (6-for-12) in his first three games. That was as close as the Indians would get, though, as Boise closer Hayden Roberts retired the next three hitters to give the Hawks a 3-2 win.

