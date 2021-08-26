Ems Offense Can't Quite Click In Loss To Dust Devils

PASCO, WA - The Eugene Emeralds (57-42) saw their offense sputter for the second straight night, tallying nine hits but mustering just one run in a 3-1 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (39-59) on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Kyle Molnar (2-1, 4.15 ERA): 1.1 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 3 K

Losing Pitcher: Jake Dahlberg (1-4, 7.24 ERA): 5.0 IP | 4 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 2 BB | 6 K

Save: Ivan Armstrong (1)

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Tri-City: Maitan (1)

HOW IT HAPPENED: For the second straight, the Emeralds opened the scoring and on Wednesday they did so in the third inning. Ricardo Genovés led off the inning with a double, and two batters later Ismael Munguia, playing in his first game since August 7 due to injury, delivered a single to left-center field that provided just enough time for Genovés to scamper around from second and score putting Eugene up 1-0.

An inning later, Tri-City jumped into the lead on one swing of the bat. The bottom of the fourth started with a Jordyn Adams double to center field, and Adams advanced to third one batter later on a flyout to left off the bat of Kenyon Yovan that resulted in a close call at third in which Adams was ruled safe despite a perfect throw from Jairo Pomares in left.

One batter later, Kevin Maitan brought both Adams and himself home as the once highly-touted international signee belted his first High-A homer, a two-run shot off the shed in left field to put the Dust Devils in front, 2-1.

Tri-City added one more in the eighth on a wild pitch from Nick Avila that scored Kyle Kasser from third, but the Emeralds had their chance to tie it in the ninth. Marco Luciano led off the ninth with a single to the right side, and after Tyler Fitzgerald grounded into a fielder's choice that wiped out Luciano at second, Ricardo Genovés singled to left to put the tying run on base with the potential go-ahead run, Logan Wyatt, coming to the plate.

However, for the second straight night Wyatt wound up being the final out of the game as Wyatt sent a grounder back to the pitcher Ivan Armstrong, a former Giants farmhand that was acquired by the Angels at the trade deadline, and Armstrong easily started the game-ending double play as the Emeralds fell for the second straight night to the last place Dust Devils, 3-1.

With the loss, Eugene falls out of a tie for first place as the Everett AquaSox snapped Spokane's ten-game winning streak with an 8-1 victory.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Jake Dahlberg - LHP: Despite taking the loss, Dahlberg fired five strong innings while racking up six strikeouts and allowing two walks and two earned runs.

Nick Avila - RHP: Avila was sensational over his first two innings of work before running into some trouble in the eighth. Avila struck out six of the first seven batters he faced while firing 3.0 innings with two hits, one earned run, one walk and six strikeouts.

Ismael Munguia - CF: While the Emeralds offense couldn't capitalize much on Wednesday, Munguia certainly made his presence felt despite playing just five innings by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds continue their six-game series in Pasco, Washington against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7:05pm PST.

