September 10 - 12 Kids Free

August 26, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR -- The Vancouver Canadians are excited to announce kids (12 & under) will be FREE all weekend - September 10th - 12th. With each purchase of one adult ticket, fans can receive 2 free kids tickets. This weekend offer is valid for Premium and Field Box seating sections for the September 10, 11 and 12 games only.

All games vs. Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies Class A affiliate)

Friday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Saturday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Sunday - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Click Here to purchase your tickets.

Download instructions on how to book your FREE tickets Click HERE

In addition to FREE kids tickets, fans can also enjoy FREE parking at Hillsboro Stadium (Ron Tonkin Field).

Any questions or concerns with booking your tickets for the Canadians series against Spokane, please call 604 872 5232.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.