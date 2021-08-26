September 10 - 12 Kids Free
August 26, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release
HILLSBORO, OR -- The Vancouver Canadians are excited to announce kids (12 & under) will be FREE all weekend - September 10th - 12th. With each purchase of one adult ticket, fans can receive 2 free kids tickets. This weekend offer is valid for Premium and Field Box seating sections for the September 10, 11 and 12 games only.
All games vs. Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies Class A affiliate)
Friday - 7:05 PM First Pitch
Saturday - 7:05 PM First Pitch
Sunday - 1:05 PM First Pitch
Click Here to purchase your tickets.
Download instructions on how to book your FREE tickets Click HERE
In addition to FREE kids tickets, fans can also enjoy FREE parking at Hillsboro Stadium (Ron Tonkin Field).
Any questions or concerns with booking your tickets for the Canadians series against Spokane, please call 604 872 5232.
