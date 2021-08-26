AquaSox Bats Break Spokane's Streak, 8-1

August 26, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (57-40) took a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the third, eventually defeating the Spokane Indians (52-45), 8-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dariel Gomez put the Frogs on the board in the second with a solo homer. The next inning, Gomez drove in the second run of the game with a line drive. The 'Sox weren't done there; two batters later, Kennie Taylor singled to third base, driving in Cade Marlowe. Justin Lavey followed with a two-RBI double, putting the AquaSox ahead 5-0. Cody Grosse rounded out the scoring for the inning with a single to right field, driving in Lavey and Taylor.

Hunter Stovall led off the top of the fourth with a triple, scoring two batters later when Niko Decolati hit a sacrifice fly to right field. The AquaSox reclaimed their seven-run lead in the sixth, scoring on a passed ball. Fred Villarreal and Jarod Bayless closed the game, pitching an inning each while allowing no runs to preserve the Frogs' 8-1 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, starter Nolan Hoffman pitched two scoreless innings. Peyton Alford registered his first win as an AquaSox, striking out four in two innings pitched. At the plate, Gomez went 2-for-5 with a home run while Jake Anchia and Lavey hit a double apiece.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Thursday, August 26 for game three of the seven-game series. It's Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light, which means $2.50 select concessions all night long. Plus, it's Pride Night!

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.