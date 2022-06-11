Emeralds' Win Streak Comes to an End

June 11, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds fall to the Spokane Indians in an attempt to maintain their win streak alive and to sweep the Indians 7-6.

Spokane jumped on a 3-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI sacrifice fly by 3B Nic Kent, an RBI groundout by 2B Eddy Diaz and an RBI double by RF Zac Veen.

Emeralds' C Rodolfo Bone was able to cut the deficit with a solo home run in the third 3-1.

By the end of the seventh inning, the Emeralds evened the score with an RBI single by SS Ghordy Santos to drive in RF Carter Williams and an RBI single by 3B Casey Schmitt to score 2B Simon Whiteman 3-3.

The go-ahead run scored for the Indians on a passed ball by Bone in the eighth 4-3.

In the same inning, the Emeralds took their first lead of the game on a two-run home run by Williams 5-4.

But that lead was short-lived for the Emeralds.

In the ninth inning, Indians' DH Colin Simpson hit a two RBI single to tie up the game and the go-ahead run came on an RBI single by SS Julio Carreras 7-5.

The Emeralds attempted to come-from-behind in the ninth with a solo home run by Santos, but they came up short 7-6.

The Emeralds will look to finish the series strong with a win as they will start LHP Nick Swiney against RHP Andrew Quezada. First pitch is at 4:05 PM, 3:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.