Emeralds Make History with Third-Straight Walk-Off Win against Spokane

June 11, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







On Friday night, the Emeralds hit their third-straight walk-off winner of the season against the Spokane Indians 8-7.

This would be the first time in franchise history.

For a second straight night, the Indians scored first on a solo home run by 1B Colin Simpson in the first, followed by an RBI groundout to third by CF Bladimir Restituto to score SS Julio Carreras 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Emeralds' 3B Casey Schmitt tied the game with a two-run home run with LF Jairo Pomares on 2-2.

The Indians doubled the score with a two-run home run by Restituyo with RF Robby Martin Jr. on in the fifth 4-2.

Emeralds' RF Hunter Bishop made it a one-run game with a linedrive solo home run in the fifth 4-3.

In the next inning, Indians' SS Julio Carreras doubled in DH Zac Veen 5-3 along with an RBI single by Martin Jr. to cash in Carreras 6-3.

The Emeralds scored a run back by an RBI single by C Pat Bailey to score in Pomares 6-4.

Restituyo would strike again with his second home run in the ninth 7-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Emeralds' CF Luis Matos hit an RBI sacrifice fly to cash in DH Luis Toribio 7-5.

With SS Ghordy Santos and Bishop on, Pomares came up to the plate and walked it off with one swing of the bat to make it third straight walk-off of the season and to win the series against the Indians 8-7.

The Emeralds will search for their fifth straight win as they will start RHP Jake Wong against LHP Joe Rock. First pitch is at 5:05 PM, 4:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and MiLB.TV.

Northwest League Stories from June 11, 2022

