Pair of Close Contests Don't Go C's Way in Dual Losses

June 11, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Vancouver Canadians came up short twice on Saturday in a pair of losses to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) at Gesa Stadium.

Game one was a completion of the suspended game from Friday. The C's and Dust Devils picked up the action in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, no outs and Tri-City in front 1-0. Alex Nolan was tasked with cleaning up the mess left behind and immediately induced a double play then got a ground out to allow only one inherited runner to score and keep the deficit to two runs.

Vancouver didn't put a man on base until Garrett Spain spoiled perfection with a lead-off single in the sixth. Hugo Cardona followed with a base hit and Davis Schneider continued his torrid June with an RBI double to end the shoutout.

Trailing 3-1 to start the seventh, newcomer Tyler Keenan cracked his first homer since he joined the Blue Jays organization last week to begin the inning with a bang. After two walks, a pitching change and a sacrifice bunt put men at second and third with one out, Mack Mueller tied the game with a run-scoring fielder's choice that eventually forced extra innings.

Tri-City would win it in the eighth on an infield single that scored the placed runner from third to edge the C's 4-3.

In the second tilt, all the scoring happened in the fourth. The Canadians broke the scoreless tie when PK Morris grounded out to bring in Schneider, who had doubled to start the inning and went to third on a Keenan single. The Dust Devils responded with three in the bottom of the inning thanks to four hits, including the eventual game-winning knock off the bat of Mike Peabody that scored two with two outs.

The C's brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh but couldn't capture any late magic as they fell 3-1.

Vancouver and Tri-City wrap up their seven-game series on Sunday night. Right-hander Alejandro Melean will try and salvage a win for the Canadians while the Dust Devils send lefty Nick Mondak to the hill. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. All the action can be heard live on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.