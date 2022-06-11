Tiedemann Terrific in Game One, Second Game Suspended

PASCO, WA - The Vancouver Canadians took Game One of a scheduled doubleheader with the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 4-1 before game two was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the third inning with the Dust Devils in front 1-0.

Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann (W, 2-0) continued the eye-popping start to his pro career in game one. The 19-year-old toed the slab for the fourth time in High-A and was magnificent; he went five shutout innings, allowed three singles - all three coming with one out in the second to load the bases before he K'd the next two hitters to end the threat - walked one and matched the C's single-game high for strikeouts by a starter that he set in his Canadians debut with nine punch outs. He faced 19 batters, threw 12 first-pitch strikes, went to a three-ball count four times and threw a total of 84 pitches to earn the win.

Davis Schneider continued his torrid June with a solo home run that put the C's ahead for good in the top of the first before a three-spot in the third put the game away, highlighted by Miguel Hiraldo's second homer of the series.

Jol Concepcion worked the last two innings and allowed a run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Vancouver and Tri-City will pick up the suspended game Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, no outs and the Dust Devils leading 1-0. Saturday's regularly scheduled game is now a seven-inning contest that will start 40 minutes after the completion of the suspended game, which will also be a seven-inning tilt. All the action can be heard live on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

