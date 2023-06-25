Emeralds Win Series Finale To Split The Series Against Vancouver

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 6-4. With the win today they have split the 6-game series against the Canadians with each team winning 3 games. The Emeralds move to 36-33 on the season and have a 2-1 record in the 2nd half.

It was an action-packed day today at PK Park as the Emeralds were rocking their Exploding Whales identity. It was a packed ballpark today and the fans got to see a high action game today on the field. Alan Roden reached base to start the game for Vancouver and was able to score after Michael Turconi hit a sacrifice-fly to score Roden and give Vancouver the 1-0 lead. It wouldn't take long for the whales to answer back. In the bottom of the 2nd inning Jared Dupere decided to tie the game up with one swing as he hit a solo home run to tie the game up at 1-1 after the first two innings.

Vancouver would add a couple of more runs over the next few frames. Alan Roden would score again in the top of the 3rd inning. Alex De Jesus ripped a ball into the gap to score him and gave the Canadians the 2-1 lead. Both teams were held scoreless in the 4th inning. In the 5th inning Alan Roden decided to score for a 3rd time in the ballgame. Alex De Jesus was able to hit him in for the 2nd time this evening as he singled up the middle to give the Canadians the 3-1 lead after the first five innings.

In the 6th inning Eugene would answer back in a big way. The bases were loaded with no-outs and Aeverson Arteaga stepped into the box. He was able to work the count full and the payoff pitch resulted in a walk that brought Victor Bericoto home. The next batter, Luis Toribio, was able to single to the outfield and Jared Dupere came home to score to tie the game up at 3-3. The lineup rolled over and Grant McCray hit into what could've been an inning ending double-play but he hustled down the baseline to avoid the final out and Adrian Sugastey was able to come home and score to give the Whales the 4-3 lead after the 6th inning.

In the 7th inning Vancouver tied up the ballgame at 4. Alan Roden scored for his 4th time of the afternoon, this time by Michael Turconi who singled up the middle to tie the ballgame up. It had been a back-and-forth ballgame all day, and the Whales were looking to respond in an explosive way. That brought up Jared Dupere to the plate with a runner on in the bottom of the 7th inning. Dupere was able to connect with a baseball and drive it over the wall for his 2nd home run of the game and it gave Eugene the 6-4 lead after 7 innings.

Eugene was able to hang on and keep Vancouver scoreless over the final two innings to give them the 6-4 lead. Hunter Dula pitched the 8th inning and didn't allow a single base runner and was able to strike out one Vancouver batter. Tyler Myrick came in to pitch the 9th inning and shut the door quickly. He allowed just one base runner that came via walk, and also struck out a batter to end the ballgame and gave Eugene the 6-4 win. It was Myrick's 8th save of the year and his ERA now sits at just a 1.13 this season with Eugene.

It was a big-time win for the Emeralds as the win gave them the series split against Vancouver. They now move to 36-33 on the season and 2-1 in the 2nd half. They sit a game out of first place in the 2nd half as Spokane currently sits at 3-0 to start the half.

The Emeralds will be back in action starting on Wednesday against the Everett Aquasox. They'll head up I-5 for the 6-game road trip in Everett. The series will close out on Monday before they head back home for a 6-game home series against the Tri-City Dust Devils that will start on the 4th of July.

It'll be a big couple of weeks for Eugene as they fell just a couple games short of winning the 1st half. If they want to try and defend their NWL title for a 3rd straight season, they'll need to win the 2nd half or have the 2nd best record if Vancouver wins the 2nd half. They'll look to build on the win today as they're set to take on Everett on Wednesday with the first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

