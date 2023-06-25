Roden's Big Day Not Enough in 6-4 Loss

EUGENE, OR - Alan Roden had a career-high four hits and scored four runs but the Canadians lost the lead in the back third and fell 6-4 to the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] at PK Park late Sunday afternoon.

Roden - Toronto's third round pick out of Creighton last year - started his day at the dish with a hustle double to lead off the first and scored on a Michael Turconi sacrifice fly.

Eugene tied it with a solo shot in the second, but C's starter Devereaux Harrison put together another solid showing with five innings in which he allowed that one run on five hits, walked one and K'ed five. He will finish June 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA across 23.0 innings that spanned four starts while limiting opponents to a .182 batting average, making as strong a case as any to be the Northwest League's Pitcher of the Month.

Vancouver grabbed the lead again with a run in the third. With two on - including Roden, who doubled earlier in the frame - and two out, Alex De Jesus singled home the go-ahead run to make it 2-1 then did the same to bring Roden in in the fifth.

The Emeralds put up a three-spot to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks in part to a bases loaded walk, but the Canadians punched back in the seventh to tie the game at four. Roden's fourth hit - a bloop single - started the stanza, he went to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a fly out then came home when Turconi singled past the drawn-in infield to even the score.

A two-run shot from Jared Dupere - his second homer of the game - in the last of the seventh proved to be the decisive blow. Roden reached via one out walk in his fifth plate appearance in the ninth, but a game-ending double play put the Ems on top 6-4.

The Middleton, WI native became the fifth Canadians hitter to log four knocks in a game this season and the first to score four times. De Jesus and Dasan Brown had two hits each while the former and Turconi drove in two runs apiece.

After an off day on Monday, the C's are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night for the first of six games with the Spokane Indians [Rockies]. Limited tickets for select games in the series are still available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

