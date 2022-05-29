Emeralds Win Series against Dust Devils
May 29, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Emeralds win another series at home against the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-1.
The first three runs came in the first for the Emeralds.
Emeralds' 3B Casey Schmitt hit an RBI double to score both CF Hunter Bishop and SS Marco Luciano 2-0.
The third run came on an RBI single by LF Jairo Pomares to drive in Schmitt 3-0.
In the third, Schmitt came back up to the plate and drove in Bishop with an RBI single 4-0.
To add to RHP Mason Black's phenomenal debut with the Emeralds, C Pat Bailey hit a solo home run in the fourth for insurance runs 5-0.
Tri-City refused to go down quietly in the fifth with an RBI single by CF Jordyn Adams to bring in C Straton Podaras 5-1.
The Emeralds scored the final run by a heads-up baserunning play by 1B Carter Aldrete by a pop-up in foul territory by 2B Jimmy Glowenke 6-1.
Black won his first game with the Emeralds by going 6 IP, 5 H, ER, BB and 10 K.
The Emeralds will travel to Everett tomorrow to start a six-game series against the Aquasox. Tuesday will be a resumption of the game that was rained out on April 10th. First pitch is at 6:05 PM, 5:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and game two will be 40 minutes after game one.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2022
- Emeralds Win Series against Dust Devils - Eugene Emeralds
- Shutout Win Salvages Series in Hillsboro - Vancouver Canadians
- Indians Split Series with AquaSox, Return Home on Tuesday, June 14th - Spokane Indians
- Hops Can't Find Clutch Hit in Shutout Loss to Canadians - Hillsboro Hops
- Welch Homers Twice, Sox Win Big - Everett AquaSox
- Brickhouse's Three-Run Blast Fuels Hops to 6-5 Win - Hillsboro Hops
- High Turns into Hangover in Loss at Hillsboro - Vancouver Canadians
- Brickhouse's Three-Run Homer Fuels Hops to 6-5 Win - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eugene Emeralds Stories
- Emeralds Win Series against Dust Devils
- Another Walk-off for the Emeralds in Game Five of Series
- Bailey Carries Emeralds to Game Three Victory on Walk-Off
- Emeralds Drop Game Two against Dust Devils
- Aldrete Carries Emeralds to Series Opening Win against Dust Devils