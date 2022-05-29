Emeralds Win Series against Dust Devils

The Emeralds win another series at home against the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-1.

The first three runs came in the first for the Emeralds.

Emeralds' 3B Casey Schmitt hit an RBI double to score both CF Hunter Bishop and SS Marco Luciano 2-0.

The third run came on an RBI single by LF Jairo Pomares to drive in Schmitt 3-0.

In the third, Schmitt came back up to the plate and drove in Bishop with an RBI single 4-0.

To add to RHP Mason Black's phenomenal debut with the Emeralds, C Pat Bailey hit a solo home run in the fourth for insurance runs 5-0.

Tri-City refused to go down quietly in the fifth with an RBI single by CF Jordyn Adams to bring in C Straton Podaras 5-1.

The Emeralds scored the final run by a heads-up baserunning play by 1B Carter Aldrete by a pop-up in foul territory by 2B Jimmy Glowenke 6-1.

Black won his first game with the Emeralds by going 6 IP, 5 H, ER, BB and 10 K.

The Emeralds will travel to Everett tomorrow to start a six-game series against the Aquasox. Tuesday will be a resumption of the game that was rained out on April 10th. First pitch is at 6:05 PM, 5:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and game two will be 40 minutes after game one.

