Welch Homers Twice, Sox Win Big

Spokane, Washington: All nine players in the lineup collected at least one hit as the Everett AquaSox were powered by six doubles and two home runs on the way to a 12-5 victory over the Spokane Indians.

Spokane starting pitcher Joe Rock held Everett hitless through two innings before the bats came to life in the third. Five of the first six AquaSox at bats in the inning resulted in base hits, including four doubles on the way to a four-run frame. The AquaSox scored the game's first run when Dariel Gomez and Cole Barr hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. Barr then scored on a throwing error to put the AquaSox ahead 2-0. RBI doubles from Charlie Welch and Alberto Rodriguez gave the AquaSox a 4-0 lead at the end of the inning.

The Indians would cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third inning when Daniel Montano tripled down the right field line, scoring Drew Romo and Grant Lavigne. Spokane then cut the Sox lead down to 4-3 Robby Martin Jr. scored on a Diaz double in the fourth inning.

Welch's line drive solo home run in the fifth inning made it a 5-3 game and the AquaSox put up three more runs in the sixth inning when Gomez and Barr each hit RBI doubles. Gomez double scored James Parker, knocking Rock out of the game. Barr then welcomed relief pitcher Luke Taggart into the game with a two run double, driving in Victor Labrada and Gomez for an 8-3 lead.

Spokane scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly and wild pitch to trim the Sox lead to 8-5. Everett then added on four more insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Welch hit his second home run of the game, a two-run blast into the net above the left field wall that also scored Packard. The final two runs came on an RBI double from Parker, scoring Justin Lavey and a Labrada single that drove in Parker. Pitcher Leon Hunter Jr. closed out the game by retiring the side in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The 12 runs scored was a season high for the AquaSox, surpassing the team's 10 run game back on April 9th. Welch final numbers were three-for-five, a double, two home runs, three runs and four RBI. Welch now has six home runs on the season. AquaSox hitters combined for a total of six doubles: two apiece for Gomez and Barr and one each for Welch and Parker.

The AquaSox finished the game 7 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Bryce Miller improved to 3-0 however he gave up three earned runs, a personal season high. Miller's season ERA is 1.42, the best among current players in the Northwest League. Fred Villareal threw two scoreless innings for the AquaSox and has not allowed a run in his past three outings, allowing only three hits over six innings. Hunter Jr pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and has only allowed one earned run in the month of May through seven appearances.

The final game of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday May 29. RHP Jimmy Joyce (1-4, 6.75 ERA) will start for the AquaSox. RHP Andrew Quezada (2-0, 4.81 ERA) will start for Spokane. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., the pre-game show begins at 12:40 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

