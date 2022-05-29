Hops Can't Find Clutch Hit in Shutout Loss to Canadians

May 29, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro clinched the series win on Saturday and was looking to win five-of-six in a series for the third time this season, on Sunday. Both starting pitchers, Marcos Tineo (Hillsboro) and Alejandro Melean (Vancouver) allowed just one hit. Canadians pitching only gave up three combined hits in the game, the second time this series they have held Hillsboro to three or fewer hits. The 2-0 final marks the eighth time this season Hillsboro has been shutout.

Vancouver manufactured the first run of the game in the fourth, despite not getting a ball out of the infield in the inning. Steward Berroa singled and stole second, scoring on a PK Morris groundout.

Marcos Tineo made the start for Hillsboro, giving up just one hit and one earned run over four innings. Tineo also struck out five without walking a batter.

The first pitcher out of the bullpen for the Hops was Julio Frias, who needed just eight pitches to retire the side in the fifth inning. Frias came back for the sixth, where he once again retired all three hitters in order. The score remained 1-0 Vancouver.

The book was closed on Alejandro Melean after five shutout innings, marking his longest outing of the season. Melean allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out four. His ERA on the year is now 1.93.

Dillon Larsen, the Ellensburg, Washington native, made his affiliated professional debut for Hillsboro on Sunday. Larsen, completed two innings, allowing one hit and one run.

For the second day in a row, Hillsboro would pose a threat in the eighth inning. Caleb Roberts walked for his league-leading 28th time and Spencer Brickhouse followed with his sixth hit of the series, a single, the second Hops hit of the day. Will McAffer got out of the no-out jam, retiring the next three Hop batters. Hillsboro was zero-for-six with runners in scoring position.

Vancouver got an insurance run in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Trevor Schwecke. Schwecke had two hits and both RBI in the game. Miguel Hiraldo extended his hit streak to eight games, as he recorded his ninth hit of the series.

Thomas Ruwe recorded the final three outs for Vancouver, his first save of the season.

Hillsboro (22-21) will hit the road to face Tri -City (19-21) on Tuesday, for the first of a six-game series. The pre-game show at 6:15 and first pitch at 6:30 on Rip City Radio 620.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.