Emeralds Win 5th Straight Against the Hillsboro Hops

April 23, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds were able to win both games of the double-header against the Hillsboro Hops to move to 9-4 on the season.

The Emeralds took the first game against the Hops 8-1. The Emeralds, donning their new Merry Pranksters uniforms, were able to put up 7 runs in the bottom of the 6th. Wade Meckler hit the Emeralds first Grand Slam of the season, and it propelled the Emeralds to a lopsided victory.

In the 2nd game the Emeralds wore their brand new "Exploding Whales" uniforms. It was a close fought battle, but the Emeralds were able to pull out a 4-2 win. The Hops jumped out to a 2 run lead. The Emeralds answered back quickly and by the bottom of the 4th they had the 3-2 lead. The Emeralds added an insurance run in the bottom of the 6th, with Aeverson Arteaga getting an RBI to extend the Ems lead to 2.

The Emeralds have now won 5 straight against the Hops, and they'll look to sweep the Hops tomorrow night. The Emeralds will be wearing their 2023 monarcas jerseys, with first pitch set for 6:05 P.M.

