AquaSox Make a Splash Winning Their Fourth in a Row

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox tallied their fourth straight victory in resounding fashion on Sunday, taking the final game of the homestand, 11-3. They moved to 8-6 overall and have won seven of their last eight. The offense took center stage in the contest scoring double digits for the third time this season. The two biggest blasts of the game were a two-run home run by Tyler Locklear and a three-run bomb off the bat of Jonatan Clase, his third of the homestand.

It was getaway day at the ballpark as Everett turned to Jimmy Kingsbury, making his first start of the season and his third appearance overall, and Randy Gregory took the mound for Vancouver. Gregory had already pitched in the series, getting two relief innings in game one and giving up two runs.

Both teams got their offenses going early in the game. The AquaSox used back-to-back two-out doubles in the bottom of the first from Ben Ramirez and Locklear to take an early 1-0 lead. A half inning later, Cade Doughty hit his first home run of the year for Vancouver to knot things up.

Ramirez and Locklear were not done showing off the extra base power. Ramirez doubled off the center field wall in the third to make it 2-1 in favor of Everett, and his partner in crime for the day Locklear followed that up with a booming two-run bomb, his second of the year, also to center field. After a Randy Bednar RBI to make it 5-1, Gregory's night was done after 2.2 innings.

Everett went to their bullpen early, but out of strategy, not ineffectiveness. After Kingsbury gave them three solid innings, the Frogs turned to Kelvin Nunez. Nunez's first inning of work was perfect, but his second inning was a little rocky. Vancouver left fielder Alan Roden launched a two-run home run out to the right field grass to make the score 5-3. Nunez pitched through the rest of the frame, but the lead was cut in half.

The AquaSox did not waste time getting those runs back and then some. Charlie Welch picked up his fourth and fifth RBIs of the season in the bottom of the fifth on a two-RBI double down the left-field line. Blake Rambusch immediately followed him with an RBI single to make it 8-3. If that was not enough insurance, Jonatan Clase put three more runs on the board with his third home run of the season, and the homestand, making it 11-3.

The score would remain the same for the rest of the contest. Tim Elliot, Tyler Driver and Michael Flynn combined for four scoreless innings out of the pen to seal the deal. Kelvin Nunez earned the victory out of the bullpen and is now 3-0.

Ramirez and Locklear each have 11 RBIs, good enough for a tie for second in the Northwest League.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The AquaSox head out on the road for a series in Spokane which can be heard on NorthSound 1380 KRKO. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on May 2. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment when the AquaSox return.

