Indians Hold off Dust Devils

Tri-City Dust Devils' Christian Sepulveda at bat

The Tri-City Dust Devils (4-9) mounted a midgame charge to draw close to the Spokane Indians (6-5) Saturday night, but the visitors added runs late for a 9-4 win at Gesa Stadium. A second straight largest crowd of the season, 1,875 in all, stuck around for postgame fireworks presented by Cascade Natural Gas.

SEPULVEDA COMES UP BIG, PAPI

Dust Devils 3B Christian Sepulveda hit the team's first home run of the season Saturday night, a 3-run shot lined over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the 6th to bring Tri-City within a run at 4-3. It was Sepulveda's second home run as a Dust Devil, both of which have come at Gesa Stadium.

PINEAPPLE PERFECTION

Reliever Robinson Piña worked three perfect innings for Tri-City, retiring all nine Spokane batters in order over the 4th-6th innings. The big righty struck out three of the batters he faced.

RIPPIN' RIVAS

Dust Devils RF Steven Rivas had an outstanding night at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI triple in the 2nd inning to get Tri-City on the board. Rivas joined Osmy Gregorio, Straton Podaras, Alexander Ramirez and Joe Stewart in a now 18-way tie for most triples in the Northwest League.

D'SHAWN'S (BAKER'S) DOZEN

Dust Devils CF D'Shawn Knowles and Indians reliever Juan Mejia had an epic showdown with two out in the bottom of the 9th, with the Tri-City outfielder winning the battle. Knowles, who went 1-3, fouled off eight pitches en route to drawing a 13-pitch walk to keep the game alive.

NORTHWEST LEAGUE - SATURDAY NIGHT

Everett 7, Vancouver 3 at Funko Field, Everett - AquaSox lefty Reid VanScoter threw six scoreless, one-hit innings and struck out seven for his second win of the young season. Everett's James Parker and Charlie Welch hit home runs to help the AquaSox to their third straight win.

Eugene 8, Hillsboro 1 at PK Park, Eugene - Emeralds CF Wade Meckler capped a 7-run 6th inning with a grand slam to right field, adding the exclamation point for a Game 1 doubleheader win.

Eugene 4, Hillsboro 2 at PK Park, Eugene - The Ems' Victor Bericoto hit his second homer in as many nights, helping Eugene to a doubleheader sweep of the Hops.

DUTCH BROS PRESENTS YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC SUNDAY

The Dust Devils will host their first Youth Baseball Clinic since the 2019 season Sunday morning at Gesa Stadium, presented by Dutch Bros. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with young baseballers aged 6-16 invited to come out in their uniforms and work on their skills with Tri-City players and coaches. Those either taking part in the clinic or watching will need a ticket to Sunday's game, with $8 general admission seats available as part of the clinic. Registration for the clinic begins at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday's series closer is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 1:10 p.m. both here and the MiLB First Pitch app. Righty Jack Kochanowicz (0-0, 3.52) gets his second start of the series for the Dust Devils, while lefty Carson Palmquist (1-0, 1.80) will go for the Indians.

Tickets for both Sunday's clinic and game are on sale, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

