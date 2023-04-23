Emeralds Sweep 6-Game Series Against Hillsboro

The Eugene Emeralds beat the Hillsboro Hops 6-4 to finish off a 6-game sweep. The Emeralds now move to 10-4 on the season. They're heading up to Vancouver to take on the Canadians for a 6-game series that starts Tuesday Night.

Ghordy Santos got the scoring started tonight for the Ems, hitting a 2-run HR in the bottom of the 3rd to tie the game up 2-2. The Emeralds put up two more runs in the bottom of the 4th, after Jared Dupere hit an RBI-single that scored Victor Bericoto. Luis Toribio followed it up with a double of his own that scored Dupere.

In the bottom of the 5th Dupere struck again, this time hitting a double out to left field that scored Logan Wyatt and Bericoto. The Emeralds pitching was dominant down the stretch, allowing just one more run in the 7th inning to hang on to a 6-4 victory.

Ben Madison, who pitched in 3 innings, earned the victory after striking out 5 and allowing just 1 earned run. Jose Cruz was able to come in in the 9th and he earned his first save of the season. The Emeralds currently sit atop the standings in the Northwest League.

