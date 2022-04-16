Emeralds Walk It off in the Ninth to Lead the Series

Emeralds' OF Ghordy Santos walks it off in the ninth inning to lead to the second straight win of the season 1-0.

Emeralds starting LHP Kyle Harrison had a masterful second start to the season with five shutout innings, 2 H, 0 ER, BB and 9 K.

Harrison would pass the torch to RHP Nick Morreale to hold off the Indians. He would go 2 IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB and 3 K.

To keep the Indians from scoring, RHP Clay Helvey made an appearance and go IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB and 2 K.

The final and winning pitcher would be RHP Nick Avila, who would go IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB and a K.

In total, the Emeralds pitching staff struck out 15 Indians hitters to keep them in the game.

Tomorrow the Emeralds have a doubleheader to make up for the rained out Opening Night that was on Tuesday.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games. First pitch for game one is at 5:05 PM 4:50 PM pregame show and game two first pitch will be 45 minutes after game one on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

