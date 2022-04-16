Saturday's Game at Tri-City Postponed

PASCO, WA - The Vancouver Canadians and Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) will not play Saturday's scheduled 6:30 p.m. contest due to wet grounds at Gesa Stadium following heavy downpours in the region. The game will be made up in June as part of a doubleheader when the C's return to the Tri-Cities June 7 through June 12.

It's the second postponement of the series and the season. Thursday night's game was also washed away, prompting Friday's doubleheader that the Canadians swept with a pair of come-from-behind victories. Last night's efforts and today's postponement help Vancouver secure the series with three wins out of five possible games.

The C's and Dust Devils will wrap up their first meeting of the year with a Sunday matinee at 1:30 p.m. #23 Blue Jays prospect Trent Palmer - tonight's scheduled starter - will go for the Canadians. The Dust Devils have not confirmed their starter. The game can be heard via CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The Vancouver Canadians make their triumphant return to Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the home opener and the rest of the 2022 season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

