AquaSox Fall Short in Friday Pitcher's Duel

April 16, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Hillsboro, Oregon - Ryan Bliss scored twice, and the Hillsboro Hops (3-4) pitching did the rest, defeating the Everett AquaSox (3-3), 2-1.

Hillsboro scored the game's first run two batters into the bottom of the first inning as Ryan Bliss led off with a single and then scored Jorge Barrosa's double.

The score would remain 1-0 until the seventh inning as each team's starting pitcher continued to put zeros up on the board. Hillsboro starting pitcher Blake Walston retired the first 10 AquaSox batters of the game and ended the night by pitching 5.1 innings of shutout ball, allowing only two hits, zero walks and six strikeouts.

Meanwhile Adam Macko (pictured above) found his own groove, striking out the final three batters of the first inning after giving up the Barrosa double and ultimately retiring twelve straight batters. Macko's final line was five innings, two hits, one earned run, one walk and eight strikeouts.

The AquaSox would finally get on the board in the seventh inning. Spencer Packard lined a double over the head of Hops left fielder Neyfty Castillo and one pitch later scored when Sox catcher Charlie Welch drove a ball to the left field wall for a triple, tying the game up at 1-1.

Bliss struck again in the bottom of the eighth inning, starting with a leadoff single. He then moved over to second on a Barrosa ground out and then scored the game's final run when AJ Vukovich singled into left field.

Jose Frias then retired the AquaSox in order to close out the game for the Hops victory. Frias retired all six batters that he faced over the game's final two innings, including two strikeouts and was credited with the win.

Marte has now recorded a base hit in each of the six AquaSox games this season. Macko leads the Northwest League with 19 strikeouts (10 IP).

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday April 16 at 6:35 p.m. RHP Bryce Miller is scheduled to start for the AquaSox. Miller first start of the season was vs Eugene on Sunday April 10 at Funko Field. A game that was suspended in the fourth inning due to weather with the score tied 1-1. Miller pitched four innings in the game, allowing two hits, one earned run, four walks and five strikeouts.

RHP Deyni Olivero is scheduled to get his second start of the season for Hillsboro. Olivero's only other outing this season was vs Tri City on Saturday April 9 against Tri City when he went 5.2 IP, allowed one hit, one earned run, one walk and four strikeouts. Listen to all of the action on AM 1520/101.1 FM KXA, the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 with the pre-game show starting at 6:20 p.m.

The six-game series will conclude on Sunday April 17 at 1:05 p.m. before the AquaSox return to Everett for a 12 game homestand against Tri City and Spokane beginning on Tuesday April 19.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.