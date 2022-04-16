Dust Devils Swept Away in Doubleheader

Tri-City Dust Devils infielder Kyle Kasser

The Tri-City Dust Devils (4-3) lost two close games to the Vancouver Canadians (5-2) in a lengthy doubleheader Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

Game 1 went to Vancouver 2-1, in a quick one hour and 40 minutes aided by the first enforcement of pitch clock and batter's box rules enacted to quicken the pace of play.

Tri-City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning of game one, with the first three Dust Devils singling. The third of the singles, off the bat of Kyren Paris, scored Osmy Gregorio from second for the opening run.

Vancouver struck back in the top of the second, when the Canadians' Miguel Hiraldo hit a Jake Smith (0-1) pitch over the left center field fence to tie the game. A Riley Tirotta RBI single in the 3rd proved to be the winning hit. The Dust Devils threatened in the bottom of the sixth but couldn't score.

Abdiel Mendoza (1-0) got the Game 1 win for Vancouver, in relief of Hunter Gregory. Ryan Costeiu pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Dust Devils.

Game 2 went 10 innings, and over three hours. Tri-City led 2-0 after an inning, with a two-run double by Steven Rivas giving the Dust Devils the lead. Neither team scored until Vancouver posted two runs with two outs in the sixth, tying the game.

From there it was zeros across the scoreboard until the top of the 10th, when P.K. Morris of the Canadians hit a grand slam off Brandon Dufault (0-1), giving Vancouver a 6-2 lead.

Colton Laws (2-0) pitched 1.2 innings, getting the win in relief, though he didn't finish the game. An RBI single by Gabe Matthews, and a run-scoring triple by Osmy Gregorio in the bottom of the 10th triggered a two-out Tri-City rally that brought the winning run to the plate.

Canadians' righty Will McAffer was called upon for the final out, striking out Straton Podaras to earn his first save of 2022.

Game five of the Tri-City/Vancouver six-game series takes place Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. RHP Dylan King (1-0, 0.00) gets the nod for the Dust Devils, with RHP Trent Palmer (0-1, 0.00) countering for the Canadians.

