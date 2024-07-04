Emeralds' Rally Falls Short in Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 2-1. The Ems now trail 2 games to 1 in the series. The good news for the Ems is they're heading home to get ready to play the next 3 games against the Hops at PK Park.

The first 3 frames were scoreless for both ball clubs as both starters were fantastic on the mound. Jean Walters led off the 4th inning with a double for Hillsboro and he came home to score on a Neyfy Castillo double to give the Hops the 1-0 lead.

Wilkelma Castillo was the Emeralds starter tonight and he was fantastic in his first start as an Emerald. He pitched 5 innings and gave up 4 hits while allowing just 1 earned run. He didn't issue a single walk and he struck out a season high 6 batters. It was an awesome night for Castillo and he could potentially now find himself in the Emeralds rotation moving forward.

The Emeralds were finally able to tie up the game at 1 run a piece in the top of the 7th inning. After the first two batters were retired, Diego Velasquez drew a walk to give Eugene a base runner. Justin WIshkoski doubled to put Velasquez on at 3rd base. The Hops starter, Logan Clayton, had been stellar up to this point in the night. However, on his 101st pitch of the night he walked Zach Morgan and the ball got behind the catcher Gavin Logan. Velasquez was able to come home and score to tie up the game at 1.

The Hops however took back the lead with a run in the bottom of the 8th inning. Jack Hurley hit into a force out but Junior Franco came home to score from 3rd base as Eugene couldn't complete the inning ending double-play.

Eugene made things interesting however in the top of the 9th. Rodolfo Nolasco drew a 1-out walk and Tanner O'Tremba came into the game as a pinch runner. He was able to steal 2nd base with 2 outs to get himself in scoring position. Justin Wishkoski hit an infield single to put runners on the corners for Zach Morgan. Morgan skied a ball out to center field that looked routine for Jack Hurley. It hit off of Hurley's glove but he was able to make the bare-hand snag to end the game.

The Hops now have the 2-1 series advantage. Eugene will look to answer back tomorrow night with a victory on the 4th of July. Last year the Emeralds threw a combined no-hitter at home on the 4th. Jack Choate will get the start tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M.

