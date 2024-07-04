Hillsboro Pitching Shuts Down Eugene in 2-1 Win

The Hillsboro ballpark was filled to the brim in the Wednesday night pitching duel against the Eugene Emeralds. Hops' starter Logan Clayton held the Eugene offense to only four hits and one earned run in six and two-thirds innings. Nefy Castillo and Jack Hurley drove in a run a piece as the Hops took game three of the series 2-1.

Despite Eugene collecting an extra-base hit in the top of the first inning, Clayton quickly shut them down. Clayton would keep the opposing bats silent, allowing the Hops to score the first run of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jean Walters led off with a line drive double to right field. Nefy Castillo came in clutch, doubling to center field to drive Walters in and put the Hops up 1-0.

The first pitching change of the game came for Eugene in the bottom of the sixth inning. Emeralds' starter Wilkelma Castillo went toe-to-toe against the Hops, allowing only four hits and one earned run in five innings, striking out six batters. Trent Harris was handed the ball with Eugene down a run.

The Emeralds tied the game up in the top of the seventh after Clayton allowed two walks and a double to even the score 1-1. After giving up the only Eugene run of the game, Logan Clayton was done for the day. Clayton struck out three batters, walked three, and pitched six and two-thirds innings. Landon Sims replaced Clayton and got out of the inning before more damage was done.

Hillsboro took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning after Junior Franco singled on a ground ball and Kevin Sim walked. Eugene reliever Trent Harris was replaced by Nick Morreale with two runners on base. Jack Hurley grounded into a force out but allowed Junior Franco to score, putting the Hops up 2-1 and effectively charging Trent Harris with the loss. Harris struck out four and only allowed one hit and one earned run in two and a third innings. Morreale recorded two outs and struck out one.

The Hillsboro pitching staff was phenomenal with Landon Sims getting credited with the win after pitching for one and a third innings, striking out three, and allowing no runs. Carlos Meza went into the game in the top of the ninth, striking out two and allowing one hit getting credited with the hold. Alex Baker was called into the game with one out left in the ninth and allowed one hit before getting the next batter to fly out and getting credit for the save.

The Hops take on the Emeralds once again tomorrow, July 4 in Eugene at P.K. Park at 6:35 pm. The game will be covered at 6:35 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

