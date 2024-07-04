Third Inning Power Surge Defeats Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC: Home runs hit by Michael Arroyo and Josh Hood powered the AquaSox to a 6-2 victory Wednesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium.

After right-hander Ryan Hawks hurled two scoreless innings to begin his night, the AquaSox jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Axel Sanchez singled and Arroyo blasted his second long ball. Two batters later, Hood blasted a solo bomb, giving Hawks some initial run support.

Hawks controlled the next three innings of the game, holding Vancouver scoreless through the first five frames. Jared Sundstrom knocked his 20th double and Caleb Cali singled him home, giving the Frogs a 4-0 advantage going into the bottom of the sixth.

Hawks concluded his day after tossing 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, striking out a pair of batters while walking only one. Relieving Hawks were southpaw Holden Laws, who threw 1.2 innings and struck out two batters, and Juan Burgos, who threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Leading 4-2 entering the top of the ninth inning, Everett added two final insurance runs to secure their win. Gabriel Moncada drew a bases-loaded walk and RJ Schreck knocked an RBI single to extend the Frogs's lead to 6-2. Jason Ruffcorn secured the final three outs of the game, throwing a scoreless bottom of the ninth while striking out two Canadians to finalize the win.

