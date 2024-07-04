Canadians Fall 6-2 Wednesday

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians dropped their second game in the last three days to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Wednesday night, a 6-2 loss at The Nat.

A three-run third for Everett put the Frogs in front for good after a one-out single, a two-run homer and a solo shot two batters later. C's starter Connor O'Halloran surrendered another run on consecutive hits in the sixth; the lefty went seven complete, scattered six hits, walked one and struck out four. His seven frames were a new career high at the level.

The C's spoiled the shutout in the sixth. Jace Bohrofen led off with a double, Peyton Williams singled and Nick Goodwin cashed in with an RBI single to make it 4-1 Everett. Vancouver had the tying run at the plate with one out in the inning then brought the go-ahead score to the dish with two outs but couldn't convert any further.

Bohrofen provided some pop in the seventh with a solo homer - his seventh of the year - to cut the deficit to two, but the 'Sox plated two runs in the top of the ninth with help from two hit batters, an error, a bases loaded walk and an infield RBI single to lead 6-2 before retiring the C's in order in the ninth to hand Vancouver their second loss of the second half.

These two teams move to Funko Field in Everett for the back half of this home/away series tomorrow night. #17 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown makes his High-A debut opposite Will Schomberg. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

