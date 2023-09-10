Emeralds End the Season with a Win

The Eugene Emeralds ended the 2023 season with a victory over the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 7-4. The Emeralds end the season with a record of 66-66.

The Emeralds jumped out to the early lead in tonight's game. Jared Dupere started the 2nd inning off with a solo home run out to right field for his 11th home run of the season. The AquaSox were able to answer back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Andrew Miller hit a groundout that scored a run and Victor Labrada followed it up with a single to score Josh Hood on the play to give the AquaSox the early 2-1 lead.

In the top of the 4th inning the Emeralds were able to reclaim the lead. Jared Dupere and Zach Morgan were on base for Andrew Kachel who ripped a single out to right center field and both runners were able to score on the play to give the Ems the 1-run lead. The AquaSox tied up the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the 5th inning when Cole Young hit in Victor Labrada on a single up the middle.

The game would settle down over the next few frames. Both teams were scoreless over the next 3 innings heading into the 9th inning. The Emeralds wasted little time in the 9th inning to reclaim the lead. Jared Dupere singled and stole 2nd base and Zach Morgan hit a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. Andrew Kachel then hit an opposite field double and both runners came home to score to give Eugene the 9th inning lead. It didn't stop there for the Ems, as Tanner O'Tremba hit a single to put two runners on. With two outs, Damon Dues ripped a double and was tagged out at 3rd base but both base runners scored and Eugene took a 7-3 lead heading into the bottom of the 9th inning.

Things got dicey for the Emeralds in the 9th, but Matt Mikulski was able to work out of a tough jam. The bases were loaded with no outs for the AquaSox. Victor Labrada hit a sacrifice-fly to score a run and with 2-outs the Mariners top prospect stepped into the box as the game tying run. Mikulski was able to get Young to popup to left field to give Eugene the 7-4 lead.

The win was a great end to the series as well as the season. It's always fun to go out on top and Eugene was able to do just that in tonight's game. They took both weekend games to end the year at .500 and it was obvious the players were playing with passion this weekend.

That officially concludes the end of the Emeralds 2023 season. It was a fun season and it was awesome to see the Emeralds go out with a victory.

