It's Time to Purchase Your NWL Playoff Tickets

Join us at Funko Field on Tuesday, September 12th or on Wednesday, September 13th as the AquaSox host the Vancouver Canadians in the 2023 Northwest League Playoffs presented by Leavitt Group NW Insurance.

Gates open at 6:00 PM and first pitch is 7:05 PM for both games.

Are you looking to attend a game with your group but missed out during the regular season?

Don't worry, there's still time to book! With the Sox clinching the playoffs, you and your group can attend one, or both, of our playoff games and cheer on the AquaSox in the championship series!

You can get our group rate for as little as 15 people!

Call an AquaSox ticket representative at (425) 258-3673 to book on availability and book your group today!

The 2024 ticket package renewals are underway! Renew your ticket package by October 27th at the 2023 rate! Seats not renewed by January 26th will be released to the general public.

