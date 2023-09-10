Graham Comes up Clutch in Season Finale Victory

Hillsboro, OR - The 132nd and final game of the 2023 season was at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday, as the Hops squared off with the Spokane Indians for one final time. After falling 9-8 in 11 innings yesterday, the Hops responded with a 2-1 victory. Kevin Graham hit a go-ahead RBI single with two-outs in the eighth and Peniel Otaño locked down the save in the season finale.

Ricardo Yan entered his fifth appearance with the Hops posting a High-A ERA of 1.07. He was dominant again on Sunday, completing six innings and striking out eight. The only run he allowed was on a solo home run by Cuba Bess that opened the scoring in the second inning.

Hillsboro would tie the game in the bottom half of the second, when David Martin fought off a 3-2 pitch for an opposite field RBI single.

Victor Juarez had one of his best starts of the season, lasting 5.2 innings and striking out six for Spokane.

Both Billy Corcoran and Gunnar Groen pitched a scoreless frame, keeping the game tied at one entering the eighth inning.

With two outs and a runner at third, Kevin Graham hit a high chopper over the Spokane 1B Cuba Bess for a go-ahead base knock. Graham hit .432 in the eighth inning and on in 2023.

Peniel Otaño had retired 15 consecutive batters entering his final outing of the year. He gave up a single to Rodriguez, but would retire the side in order to secure the save and a 2-1 Hops' win.

Wilderd Patiño stole his 47th base of the year and Gavin Conticello had a two-hit game in the one run victory.

Despite finishing the season 20 games under .500, the Hops finished the second half of the Northwest League season 32-34 and had two different six-game win streaks.

