AquaSox Finish Regular Season with 74-58 Record

September 10, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL)







EVERETT, WA: A four-run ninth inning rally by the Eugene Emeralds sunk the AquaSox on Sunday evening as Everett finished the regular season with a record of 74-58. Victor Labrada was the offensive bright spot with two RBIs in the game.

For the second straight game, Eugene struck first. The Emeralds scored the first run of the game in the second inning on a Jared Dupere home run that made it 1-0. But unfortunately for Eugene, Everett responded for the second straight night, picking up two runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a clutch two-out RBI single by Labrada that put the Frogs up 2-1.

The Emeralds did not want to go out with a loss. They were not playing for playoff position, but they were playing for pride. They showed this, coming back in the fourth on an Andrew Kachel two-RBI double that helped them regain the lead at 3-2.

Both starters were pulled after four innings. The AquaSox called up Adrian Quintana before the game to help eat innings on the last day of the season, and he did a decent job, going four innings allowing three runs on four hits. His opponent, Trevor McDonald, gave up two runs on four hits.

Everett immediately got to the Eugene bullpen, tying the game at three in the fifth on an RBI double from Mariners' #1 prospect Cole Young. This was the last run scored by either team for a while as both bullpens were stellar as the game developed. Reid Morgan, Bernie Martinez, Luis Curvelo and Matt Willrodt threw-up zeroes from the fifth through the eighth, despite striking zero hitters out. Nick Morreale and Matt Mikulski shut things down on the Eugene side from the sixth through the eighth, striking out five.

Then in the ninth inning, Eugene blew it open. They scored four runs on an Kachel RBI double, a Tanner O'Tremba RBI single and a Damon Dues RBI double that made it 7-3.

Mikulski came back out for the ninth and despite giving up a run was able to close things out for the 7-4 Emeralds' win.

Everett will host the first two games of the 2023 Northwest League Playoffs on Tuesday, September 12th and Wednesday, September 13th against the Vancouver Canadians. Both games are presented by the Leavitt Group Northwest Insurance and will begin at 7:05.

