Emeralds Drop Game 5 Against Vancouver

June 24, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 5 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 4-1. The Emeralds now move to 35-33 on the season and 1-1 in the 2nd half.

The first 3 innings flew by in this ballgame. Both starters were dominating and not allowing guys to get on base. It took until the fourth inning before either team was able to break onto the scoreboard. A couple of base runners reached for the Canadians and the former Oregon Duck Josh Kasevich stepped into the box. He was able to hit a single up the middle and both runners scored to give Vancouver the 2-0 lead.

In the 5th inning Vancouver added on another run. Michael Turconi was able to get a base hit and a couple of batters later, Cade doughty ripped in a single to the outfield to score Turconi and give the Canadians the 3-0 lead. In the 7th inning Michael Turconi was able to score again to give the Canadians their final run of the ballgame.

Eugene finally cracked onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the 8th inning. Ghordy Santos reached base to get things going and Carter Howell ripped a line drive down the left field line for a double and Santos was able to score easily on the play. Eugene had a handful of opportunities at the plate but just couldn't capitalize on them as they were held to just the 1 run on 5 hits.

The Emeralds starter Jack Choate made his Emeralds debut on the bump and had a very solid showing. He pitched 4 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 earned runs. A very positive take away from his start was he struck out 4 Vancouver batters and walked just 1. Seth Lonsway came in for relief of Choate and went 2 innings and allowed 3 hits and 1 earned run. He whiffed 3 batters over those 2 innings of work.

Tanner Kiest pitched the 7th inning and allowed a run. He was able to strike out 2 batters over that frame. Matt Mikulski and William Kempner pitched the 8th and the 9th inning and allowed just 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out 3 batters over those 3 innings of work. The backend of the bullpen for Eugene had another strong showing today as they have proven to give the Emeralds solid innings of relief.

For Eugene they now trail the Canadians 3-2 in this series. They'll have a chance to go for the series split tomorrow evening against Vancouver who won the 1st half in the Northwest League. The Emeralds now sit at 1-1 in the 2nd half and they'll look to take the game tomorrow for what essentially is a mini-3-game series against Vancouver to start the 2nd half.

First pitch is set for 4:05 P.M tomorrow and right-handed pitcher Nick Sinacola will be on the bump for Eugene. Sinacola faced off against the Canadians on Tuesday night and he'll look to bounce back and help lead the Emeralds to the win.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.